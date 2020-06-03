Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,047.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:AMP opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

