Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 127,464 CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

