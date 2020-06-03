Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 9,836 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 257,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

