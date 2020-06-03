Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,187 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,263,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

