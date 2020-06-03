Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 73.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after buying an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after buying an additional 991,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,869,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3,927.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 681,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after buying an additional 664,677 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

