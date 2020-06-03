Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury General news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 537,915 shares of company stock valued at $19,974,389. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

