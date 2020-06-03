Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Graco news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

