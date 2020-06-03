Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 365.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 8.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

