Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

