Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,184.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

