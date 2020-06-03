Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 54.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,309 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Edison International stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

