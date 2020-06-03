Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 171,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

