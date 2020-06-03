Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,847 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 273.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $304.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $310.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total value of $1,791,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

