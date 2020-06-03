Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.10. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,286,434 shares of company stock worth $21,142,309. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

