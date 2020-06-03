VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,812,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,006,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,665,000 after buying an additional 959,019 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 444,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,947,000 after buying an additional 383,782 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

