Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 90,836 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,836 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.64% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $32,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 792,600 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

