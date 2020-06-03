Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 50,129 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 122.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at $1,613,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $168.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 691,733 shares of company stock valued at $107,475,576. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.47.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

