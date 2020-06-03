Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,214 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

