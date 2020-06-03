Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 156,882 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE:NEA opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

