Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,114 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,441,000 after buying an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,496,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

