Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $163.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.