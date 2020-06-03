Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Zynga worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $12,698,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zynga from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

