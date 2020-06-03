Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.50% of Golub Capital BDC worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 1,410,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

