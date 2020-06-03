Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,345,000 after purchasing an additional 513,383 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in NetEase by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after purchasing an additional 898,188 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $408.65 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $416.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

