Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,988 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 62,913 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $2,123,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 155.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.