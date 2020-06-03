Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,896 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,298 shares of company stock worth $5,953,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $390.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $391.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

