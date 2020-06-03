Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,878,051. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

