Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 41,269 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

TEVA stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

