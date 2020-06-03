Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,747 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.