Valentyna S. Decristo Sells 104 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $268.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lendingtree Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.76.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lendingtree by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.40.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

