Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $201.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.67.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

