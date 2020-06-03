USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Kevin Guest Sells 5,054 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Kevin Guest sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $432,369.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $649,297.74.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

