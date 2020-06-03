UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €23.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.75 ($22.97).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

