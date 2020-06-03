Triumph Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research report issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

TGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Triumph Group stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,042,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 402.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,370,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,097,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 808,852 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 392,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

