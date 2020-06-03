TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRI Pointe Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TPH opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

