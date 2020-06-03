Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,040 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($19.34) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,066 ($14.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,372.09 ($18.05).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,180.81 ($15.53) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,033.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.82.

In related news, insider Marianne Culver bought 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £538.78 ($708.73). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.61) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($935.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 204 shares of company stock worth $205,088.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

