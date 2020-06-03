Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,606,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,288,190.35.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 25th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,884.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00.

TOU opened at C$14.48 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

