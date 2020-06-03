Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 858,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,180,000 after acquiring an additional 153,446 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

NYSE:TD opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

