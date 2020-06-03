Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 1.3%

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.48 and last traded at C$8.32, 119,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 152,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.39 to C$9.43 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 66.84, a current ratio of 67.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.65. The company has a market capitalization of $670.05 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.05.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.7518029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.