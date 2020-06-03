The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $249,120,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00.

CG stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -468.67 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

