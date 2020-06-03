THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 43,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 49,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

