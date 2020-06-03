Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

