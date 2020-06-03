Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price target (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.94.

TSLA stock opened at $881.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $774.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.14. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of -990.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

