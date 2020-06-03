Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

NYSE:TPX opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

