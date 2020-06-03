TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson Sells 800 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $21,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $749.37 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

