TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 955.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 111,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 56,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

