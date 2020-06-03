Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

