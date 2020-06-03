Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,925 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

