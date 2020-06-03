Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 2,675 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,366,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $6,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 163,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after acquiring an additional 154,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MTX shares. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

