Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,805 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OFIX opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a P/E ratio of -138.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.64. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

